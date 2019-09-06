Buckhorn High rocks Jack’s Pep Rally of the Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - The Buckhorn Bucks were fired up Friday for this week's Pep Rally of the Week!

WHNT News 19 was on hand for the party that went down in the school gym Friday.

The dance team, cheerleaders and band got the students in the game day spirit. And for added entertainment each class (and even some teachers) participated in the Git Up Dance Challenge!

Buckhorn plays a big rivalry game Friday night against Hazel Green. For highlights and more football action, make sure to check our Football Friday page!