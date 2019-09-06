× “Bluejeans and Barbeque” benefiting 305 8th Street and Therapy Partners

Huntsville, Ala. – What better way to end the summer than with the biggest barbeque of the year?

Therapy Partners has joined together with 305 8th Street for the perfect family-friendly event to kick off your autumn.

Blue Jeans and Barbeque is fun for the whole family with live music, kids’ activities, animals, a general store and of course, delicious food!

This fundraising jamboree is happening Sunday, September 15th from 11:00am-2:00pm at 305 8th Street in Huntsville.

From 11:30am-12:30pm, they’ll be serving up scrumptious barbeque, chicken, and homemade desserts, all at a time that’s perfect for after-church lunch.

Music will include featured performer Sandra and Company and a star-studded “Brown Eyed Girl” vocal by resident Jeffrey Scarborough.

Therapy Partners will also have their lovable band of pups out to play, even a therapy pony!

Tickets are $35 for adults and $10 for children.

Proceeds benefit 305 8th Street, an organization providing care to adults who fall through the cracks of state assistance – those with intellectual disabilities and mental illness, requiring 24-hour assistance.

Its mission is to “cultivate a family of diverse disabled adults… and provide them a home and opportunities that enable them to grow in their community.”

Therapy Partners, Inc. started in Huntsville with just two therapy teams visiting two area facilities. Today, there are numerous teams – composed of a handler and certified therapy animal – visiting facilities and schools across the area.