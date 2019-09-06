Authorities working to identify gas station scammer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. - Morgan County officials are searching for a man conning his way from gas station to gas station.

Surveillance video from the Marathon gas station on Highway 231 in Lacey Springs taken on Wednesday shows a middle-aged caucasian male drive up to the gas station in a green Ford Flex. The video continues inside the store with the same man selling products to the store clerk.

"He's just going around and making stories and people who don't know... he's just going to take their money," says the store owner Pooja Sharma.

Sharma says that the scammer was smart. He came in with his sales pitch ready. He convinced clerk that they were required by law to have the item he was selling.

"Graphite radiator sealer, and as a store person you have to it or you'll get in serious trouble," is what the man told the clerk.

The Better Business Bureau says high pressure tactics and trying to make a sell on the spot are red flags.

"My employee, she bought it and then when I asked her and we did a survey... this company does not exist," says Pooja Sharma.

A quick search for SSS Graphite showed this man is scamming people across the country.

"The stories all over the news. He is a scam artist. He has been doing this since 2014 that we are aware. He's already been to Tennessee, Georgia, and other states. It's on Facebook too and now he's in Alabama," says Pooja Sharma.

Sharma says this man might not get caught by law enforcement, but she at least wants to warn others so they don't fall victim too.

Digging into this story we found a report of a similar man pulling this exact scam in Arkansas, just last month. He was even wearing the exact same outfit and driving a green Ford Flex.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morgan County Sheriffs office or use their tip link online.