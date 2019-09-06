× Authorities identify man killed while changing a flat tire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A pedestrian was killed while changing a flat tire on I-59 in DeKalb County on Friday.

Alabama State Troopers say that Christian Kole Richards, 28, of Dawson was struck and killed by a 2019 GMC box truck.

The crash occurred at 2:35 p.m. at the 202 mile marker, three miles south of Collinsville.

Richards was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the GMC was not injured.

ALEA Troopers continue to investigate the crash.