Albertville City Schools says potential threat not credible

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – WHNT News 19 received a few calls from parents Friday morning regarding a potential threat at Albertville High School. Albertville City Schools issued a statement later in the day saying there is “no credible safety threat.”

“Due to rampant rumors related to a potential threat at AHS today, Albertville law enforcement and AHS administration have investigated the sources of the potential threat. There is no credible safety threat and the action that law enforcement/AHS administration have taken has helped ensure the safety of everyone in the Aggie Family. As always, we will continue to embrace our partnership with the Albertville Police Department, who will provide a necessary presence at school events, pep rallies and extracurricular activities.”