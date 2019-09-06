NOAA backs President Trump’s Alabama hurricane claim, says NWS Birmingham ‘inconsistent’ with best forecast

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal agency is reversing course on the question of whether President Donald Trump tweeted stale information about Hurricane Dorian potentially hitting Alabama.

On Sunday, Trump warned that Alabama, along with the Carolinas and Georgia, was “most likely to be hit (much) harder than anticipated.”

The National Weather Service in Birmingham tweeted in response that “Alabama will NOT see any impacts from #Dorian.”

But the president has been adamant he was correct.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has now issued a statement saying information provided to Trump through Monday demonstrated that “tropical-storm-force winds from Hurricane Dorian could impact Alabama.”

The NOAA statement also says the National Weather Service tweet “spoke in absolute terms that were inconsistent with probabilities from the best forecast products available at the time.”

