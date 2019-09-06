× 2 teens face drug charges after chase near Mentone

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Two teenagers from Georgia are facing meth-related charges after a chase in DeKalb County Wednesday.

Megan Palmer, 18, of Summerville, Ga., and Lanson Smith, 16, of Cloudland, Ga., were arrested near Mentone.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said Mentone police and DeKalb County drug agents saw Palmer commit multiple traffic violations on Alabama Highway 117 Wednesday and tried to stop her.

Palmer did not stop for officers and led them on in a pursuit for about five minutes, authorities said. At one point during the chase, authorities said a large amount of meth was thrown out of the vehicle.

After detaining Palmer and Smith, agents said they also found a 9-millimeter handgun and a meth pipe.

Palmer was charged with attempting to elude, drug possession and reckless endangerment.

Smith was charged as an adult with meth trafficking, possession of a firearm without a permit, tampering with evidence and drug paraphernalia possession.

Their bonds had not been set as of Friday morning, according to online jail records.