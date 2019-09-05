× WATCH: Huntsville police, animal control rescue fawn from storm drain

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police and animal control officers jumped into action to rescue a fawn that fell in a storm drain.

It happened Aug. 27. Huntsville Utilities posted video of the rescue Thursday morning on Facebook, saying a bystander, Brett Bofenkamp, saw the deer fall into the drain and called for help.

Huntsville Police and animal control officer Lewis Brown responded and were able to open the storm drain and get to the fawn.

Once they had the fawn out of the drain, they were able to reunite it with its mother, who was standing nearby.

The whole thing was filmed by the wife of a Huntsville Utilities employee.

“It’s a great example of Huntsville citizens, police, and animal control officers working together to save the day for a four-legged family, and we thank all of them for jumping in to give this story a happy ending,” Huntsville Utilities wrote on Facebook.