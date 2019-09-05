Try Persimmon if you want a fruit-bearing tree in your landscape

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether you do it for personal use or for protecting wildlife, planting fruit-bearing trees in your landscape is a rising trend. If you want an easy plant to grow, consider Persimmon. Here's a look at a couple varieties that can bring different characteristics to your yard.

The native, or common, Persimmon is a large tree that can easily reach 30-40 feet, all the way up to 60 feet or more with age. The fruit of common Persimmon are the size of a small plumb, and they start green, maturing to a dark orange. They are an astringent fruit, and won't be sweet enough to eat until after a frost, or several nights of colder temperatures. They have a high sugar content and make great desserts, but watch out for the seeds.

If a large tree that produces small fruit isn't right for your landscape, you can try Japanese Persimmon. The variety Tanenashi is much smaller, but the fruit grows quite large. Japanese Persimmon can also be satringent, but some varieties, such as Fuyu, are sweet enough to eat before frost. These fruits also start out green, but will turn orange and look similar to peaches as frost nears.

All Persimmons prefer rich organic soil, but beyond that aren't too picky about fertilizer or additional water. They typically don't have problems with disease or insects, and produce beautiful colors in the fall. Some wildlife like deer, raccoons, and possums love Persimmons, so if you plant one in your yard, you may have to share.

Have a gardening question? Use the form below to ask the folks at Bennett Nurseries.