State representative says Elkmont residents are on the road to recovery after deadly shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELKMONT, Ala. - As anyone who lives in a smaller community can tell you, the people look out for one another. In Elkmont, it's more than thoughts and prayers, though those are being freely given as well. The community is raising money to finance the cost of the burials of a family of five that was killed Monday night in Elkmont.

WHNT News 19 spoke with Alabama State Representative Danny Crawford for insight on the shooting and its effect on residents in his district. Residents in Elkmont are still trying to come to terms with the tragic events that left a mother, father, and three of their children dead. Crawford said he's seen Elkmont hurt before.

"It's a close-knit group of people," Crawford explained. "It's going to take a while for them to recover from this. It's just very tragic."

Following the shooting, community members sprang into action almost instantly. A local credit union established a fund to assist with funeral costs. Nearly two thousand dollars has been raised.

Crawford said the support doesn't surprise him. "It's not their first time to be hurt and they recovered before. It's a wonderful community, great people, and they'll all pull together and they'll be fine," said Crawford.

Thursday the family's funeral arrangements were released. The visitation and funeral will be held at Lindsay Lane Baptist Church in Athens starting Saturday morning. Church officials said they donated their space because the service is expected to bring out a big portion of the community, many of whom are still working through the tragedy.

Crawford said the motive behind the shooting is something people may never understand, but the pain won't last forever.

"This is something you never get over," Crawford said. "It's something you can get past, and I just pray that it passes quickly."