Rescue squads respond to cave rescue in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Rescue teams from Morgan and Madison counties responded to a cave to help locate a person missing in a cave Thursday morning.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said teams were responding to Hughes Cave, off Pine Ridge Road in the Union Hill area around 10 a.m. Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, three people went into the cave around 3:30 a.m. and two of them came out around 6 a.m.

Officials on the scene said the caved is closed and the people were trespassing.

Rescue squads and volunteer firefighters from Morgan County, Brindlee Mountain, Florette and Huntsville were responding.