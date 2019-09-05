Police say rumors of gun at Fort Payne pep rally are unsubstantiated, extra officers assigned to ease concerns

Posted 11:07 am, September 5, 2019, by , Updated at 11:18AM, September 5, 2019

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — Investigators looking into gun rumors at a Fort Payne High School pep rally say there is no evidence to prove the rumors true.

Police say there were two stories going around social media. One claimed someone took a gun to the school’s last pep rally. The other talked about someone planning to take a gun to the upcoming rally. They don’t believe either to be true.

Police said there has not been an official complaint or report made, but because safety is one of their highest priorities, they wanted to investigate.

As a precaution, the department said they will have extra officers on hand for all Fort Payne City School campuses.

