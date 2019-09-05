Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely leading investigation into killings of five people, while also under indictment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. -- The biggest case - in a long time - in Limestone County was the arrest of longtime Sheriff Mike Blakely two weeks ago.

Then Monday night a tragic shooting left five family members dead, drawing national headlines and further rocking the community.

Now, Sheriff Blakely finds himself leading a high-profile murder investigation, while under indictment himself. Blakely was booked into his own jail two weeks ago, facing multiple felony ethics and theft charges.

The longest serving sheriff in Alabama was briefly an inmate, then bonded out and returned to work. Blakely has an arraignment scheduled for Sept. 26. His attorneys have asked for a continuance, citing a lawyer's schedule conflict.

The same day, Limestone County Sheriff's office spokesman Deputy Stephen Young pledged nothing had changed in the office's approach to their work

"We will continue to proudly serve the great people of Limestone County with the same level of professionalism and vigor as always," he said. "Sheriff Blakely has also asked me to assure the people of the county that he will continue his open-door policy."

So, the sheriff's office was in uncharted territory, facing possible jail time for its leader. Amid that uncertainty, deputies and investigators had to confront a horrific crime scene Monday night. Five members of the Sisk family were killed at their home in Elkmont, including three young children. The 14-year-old son and brother to the victims, was the first to call 911.

"He met deputies in the driveway and told them that he had been in the basement of the home and heard gunshots from the main level of the home upstairs," Young said.

But the story didn't seem to add up -- to the sheriff.

"Upon speaking to Sheriff Blakely and investigators, enough discrepancies were found in his statements that Sheriff Blakely and an investigator brought him here to the office to interview him," Young said.

It was a crucial interview.

"Upon being confronted with some of the inconsistencies, he did admit to shooting the five family members," Young said .

If prosecutors ask a juvenile court judge to move the teen's case to Alabama state court, the teen could face charges in the same courthouse as the sheriff investigating his case.