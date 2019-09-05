× Limestone County judge under investigation

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A Limestone County judge is under investigation, state officials said Thursday.

The Alabama Administrative Office of Courts confirms that Limestone County District Judge Douglas Patterson is under investigation.

Officials would not discuss the nature of the investigation against Patterson, whether charges had been filed or where the investigation stands.

The Alabama Attorney General’s Office also would not discuss the nature of the investigation.

Patterson is an Athens native and has been on the bench in Limestone County since 2016.

News of the investigation comes two weeks to the day after Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely was booked into his own jail after being indicted on 13 counts of theft and ethics violations.