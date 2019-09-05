× Jimmy Johnson, founding member of the Swampers has died

SHEFFIELD, Ala. – A founding member of the famed “Swampers” passed away Thursday afternoon.

The family of Jimmy Johnson announced his passing just after 2 p.m. Johnson is known for his success as a record producer and guitarist at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio.

The 76-year-old Johnson worked with the likes of the Rolling Stones, Lynard Skynard, Rod Stewart – the list goes on.

Johnson had been battling an extended illness over the last few years. Our condolences go out to Johnson’s family and the entire music industry family in the Shoals.