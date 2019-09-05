Huntsville and Grissom football players face off in ‘Eat the Menu’ challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Before Grissom and Huntsville High School battle it out at Milton Frank Stadium Friday night, both teams faced off in a different kind of challenge.

The teams gathered at Parkway Place Mall Tuesday for the first 'Young Life Eat the Menu' challenge at Chick-fil-A. Players lined up at tables facing each other and ate different combos until one team finished.

"The second I said Chick-fil-A and eating contest they were all in hooping and hollering," said Jeff Cole, Young Life Director of Madison County.

"Hopefully, it'll be an annual event, and maybe we'll see if it's correlated to the big win Friday night," said Beth Monroe, owner and operator of Chick-fil-A at Parkway Place Mall.

At the end of the night, Huntsville High's football team took the win.

"We were thrilled to be apart of it, but it's definitely just another fun Young life event where they go out in the community and just create joy for people," said Monroe.

Rivalry week at Chick-fil-A continues until Friday in Madison between James Clemens and Bob Jones. When you order a milkshake from the Chik-fil-A in Madison, make sure to mention your favorite of the two schools. The school with the most votes will receive a donation from Chick-fil-A.

The Jets and Patriots are set for kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday at the Madison City Stadium.