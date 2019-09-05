× HomeTown Lenders Game of the Week: Grissom at Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The WHNT News 19 is headed to watch the Grissom Tigers take on the Huntsville High Panthers for the HomeTown Lenders Game of the Week at Milton Frank Stadium on September 6th.

The game kicks off at 7:00, but Rocco DiSangro and the rest of the crew will be on the field to preview the game where both teams are undefeated for the season.

It’s also a special night for Huntsville High School, as the band will have a special performance that begins at 6:40. The performance will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing.