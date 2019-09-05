Hallmark Farms Cooperative takes control of iconic Hallmark property in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. – Alabamians will now have the opportunity to see inside the iconic Hallmark Farms property located off of I-65 near Warrior.

The Hallmark Farms Cooperative, a collaborative organization created by the Jefferson County Commission and the City of Warrior, gained control of the iconic Hallmark property on August 9 after purchasing the property in April 2019.

According to a news release, the Cooperative announced their master plan to preserve the mansion, barn, and lake at a news conference on September 4 at the Hallmark Farms property.

“This development is going to honor the Hallmark Family by preserving the house and at the same time provide 700 much-needed jobs and economic growth for this area,” said District 5 Jefferson County Commissioner and Hallmark Farms Cooperative President Steve Ammons. “This location is perfectly situated to provide retail space for the people in the community, but also has acreage for light industrial suppliers that may be working with industry to the north and west of us.”

Ammons said he believes this will be a big revenue generator for the county.

“This property has a total of 565 acres. We are proposing that the section to the north of the house will be for retail, the acreage where the old Hallmark business office is located would be zoned commercial and the acres back behind the house would be for light industrial,” said District 4 Jefferson County Commissioner Joe Knight. “We want to reiterate that there are no plans to do away with the Hallmark home or the iconic barn that everyone sees from the interstate. We are planning to use both for events.”

The first official event at the Hallmark Farms development will be the 2020 Decorators’ Showhouse benefiting the Alabama Symphony Orchestra in April 2020. More information will be available in the coming weeks at AlabamaSymphony.org.