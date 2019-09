× GPS Hospitality hosting job fair across Alabama Sept. 12

On the job hunt? GPS Hospitality will be holding a job fair in 42 locations around Alabama.

The company owns multiple fast-food chains including Burger King, Popeyes and Pizza Hut.

Hiring managers will be onsite to meet with potential applicants and to conduct interviews between 9-11 a.m. and 2-6 p.m. No appointment necessary.

