Funeral arrangements set for murdered family of 5 in Limestone County

Posted 11:30 am, September 5, 2019, by

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Funeral arrangements have been set for a family of five that was killed in Elkmont earlier this week.

John Wayne Sisk, 38, his wife Mary, 35, and three children — Grayson, 6, Aurora, 4, and Colson, 6 months — will be buried Saturday.

Visitation will be at Lindsay Lane Baptist Church from 9-11:45 a.m., with the service beginning at noon. Burial will be in a private ceremony with family only.

Limestone County authorities said John Wayne Sisk’s 14-year-old son has confessed to killing the family. He has been charged with juvenile murder.

The North Alabama Educators Credit Union has set up a fund to help the family with burial expenses.

 

