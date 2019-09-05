× Former AG Jeff Sessions to speak in the Rocket City

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is coming to Huntsville.

Former AG Jeff Sessions will be the keynote speaker at the annual Madison County Republican Party Freedom Dinner on Tuesday, October 1st. The event will be at 7:00 p.m. at the Jackson Center on the campus of HudsonAlpha Center for Biotechnology in Cummings Research Park.

Tickets are $50. VIP tickets or sponsorship opportunities are available by emailing brad@mgop.org.

The event is also a fundraiser for the Madison County GOP to help re-elect President Donald Trump and defeat Sen. Doug Jones, who won the seat in a special election in 2017 to complete Sessions’ term. A post on the party’s website described Jones as “one and done.”

The Leo K. Thorsness Freedom Award will also be presented at the dinner.

Al.com reports that electing state legislators and other district representatives as well as winning Madison County seats are also an agenda item.

To buy tickets, click here.