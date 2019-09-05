× Florence theft suspects snatched someone else’s stuff

FLORENCE, Ala. – Police need the public’s help in identifying two theft suspects. They caught them on-camera, and believe someone knows who they are.

On August 27, Florence police say the man and woman you see in the photos are the theft suspects. They were tracked at Walmart on Hough Road.

Another shopper got busy loading her items into her car and left her purse in the cart. Detectives say before she could get back to retrieve it, these two took it and left. Inside the victim’s purse were debit and credit cards, drivers license, and her social security card. Luckily none of the cards have been used.

Contact the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers if you know who these two are. You can call the tip line directly at (256)386-8685 or use the P3 Tips app to submit your anonymous information. You will be eligible for a cash reward if an arrest is made.