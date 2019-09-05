× Bomb threat reported at Gardendale High School in Jefferson County

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS affiliate WIAT reports that a bomb threat has delayed Gardendale High School until 10:30 a.m.

The following is from the office of Jefferson County Schools:

Due to an anonymous threat, Gardendale High School has been delayed today, September 5th, until 10:30 a.m. The students that were already on campus are being housed in the Bragg Middle School gym. Law enforcement is on the scene ensuring the safety of all students and staff. Communication will be provided when the building inspection is complete and deemed safe by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department. WHITLEE LUSK, JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS PUBLIC RELATIONS DEPARTMENT

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirms they are assisting Gardendale Police on a bomb threat at Gardendale High School. Class has been delayed until 10:30 a.m.

The call came into Gardendale Police earlier this morning.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies will be present throughout the day at the school.

A Gardendale business also received a threat.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is working to find out who made the threat.