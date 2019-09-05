Bob Jones and James Clemens prepare to go head-to-head at Madison Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. -- Friday is arguably one of the biggest nights for the city of Madison. It's the rivalry game between the James Clemens Jets and the Bob Jones Patriots.

Sargent Christie Gover with Madison Police Department says they are anticipating between 10,000 and 11,000 fans in attendance.

"We are the only two high schools in town and we are all friends except one night a year," says one Bob Jones senior.

The rivalry began in 2012 when James Clemens became the second high school in the city of Madison. Until 2018, BJHS kept a streak over JCHS. While Patriot fans might think it was a fluke, Jets fans say they're expecting back-to-back wins.

James Clemens principal Brian Clayton says the night is not only focused on football. "Also a big night for our band, also a big night for our cheerleaders, all the auxiliaries of the band, dance line."

"We have so many alum that come to the game as well," said Bob Jones principal Sylvia Lambert. "It's a family environment."

"If you want to see a fine example of what Friday night should be in high school football, come out to the Madison City Stadium Friday night at 7 o'clock," says Clayton.

The Madison Bowl is Friday, September 6 at the Madison City Schools Stadium. Tickets are available Wednesday through Friday at the front offices of JCHS, BJHS, Liberty Middle School, and Discovery Middle School.

Students can get their tickets before the game for $5 and adult tickets for $7. All tickets purchased at the game are $7.

Be sure to vote for who you will be cheering for in the poll below!