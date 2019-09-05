× Arraignment date set for Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — A judge ordered an arraignment date for Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely late Wednesday night.

His arraignment is set for Sept. 26.

Blakely was indicted Aug. 22 on 12 felony charges and one misdemeanor. A grand jury indictment accuses Blakely of stealing money from law enforcement, inmates, and campaign funds.

Four Limestone County judges recused themselves from hearing the case against the 10-term sheriff. Retired Colbert County Judge Pride Tompkins was later appointed to the case by Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Tom Parker.

Blakely has continued to serve in the role of sheriff since his indictment.

Each felony charge carries a punishment of at least one year and as much as 20 years. If he is convicted, state law would force him out of office.