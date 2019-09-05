9th annual Free Dental Day at Total Dental Care in Guntersville 

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Total Dental Care in Guntersville is hosting its 9th annual Free Dental Day on Friday, September 6th.

This yearly event is an opportunity for members of the community to receive a free cleaning, filling or extraction. Registration starts at 7:00a.m., but organizers say there is a sign-up sheet posted outside so early arrivals can save their place in line.

One service is available per patient. Patients with dental insurance are not eligible.

The dental day is also a food drive, patients are supposed to donate at least 2 cans that will be taken to a local food bank.

Requirements: 

  • Must be at least 19 years old.
  • Have a current govt-issued photo ID.
  • Must bring a list of any current medications you are taking.
  • Bring 2 canned food items.

Drs Harper, George, and Baker, and their team volunteer their time once a year to provide dental care to those in need.

Total Dental Care is located at 1724 Gunter Ave Suite A, Guntersville, AL 35976.

