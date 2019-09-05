3 Alabama teens arrested, accused of shooting at Jefferson County deputies
The sheriff’s office said Thursday that 18-year-olds Jaheem Carlisle, of Fairfield, and Malik Cooper, of Bessemer, and the 17-year-old brother of one of them, were arrested for attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and second-degree criminal mischief.
Jail records don’t indicate if any of them have an attorney. The 17-year-old’s name was withheld because of his age.
Al.com reports gunfire erupted about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Bessemer Police Chief Mike Roper says no one was injured.
Roper says the on-duty deputies were in plain clothes and an unmarked car when a vehicle passed and stopped. The suspects then shot at the deputies before fleeing.
Sheriff’s Capt. David Agee says deputies recovered two AR-15-type rifles and two handguns.