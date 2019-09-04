Tyler Mann Player of the Week: Fort Payne Wildcats’ Matthew Shaddix

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT PAYNE, Ala. - The high school season is really just getting started, but we already have players from all over north Alabama playing lights out.

We saw quite the performance at Wildcat Stadium last week from Matthew Shaddix. He caught 7 passes for 145 yards and 3 touchdowns, plus 7 rushes for 53 yards and 2 touchdowns, which helped lead Fort Payne to the 42-7 victory over Scottsboro and that's why he's Week One's Player of the Week.

WHNT News 19 Sports Reporter Olivia Whitmire surprised him with the award.

"I'm honored. I'm not really big on individual awards," said Matthew Shaddix. "Football's a team sport, I mean, I had good blocking and honestly that would've been any of our guys in that position, they would've scored. So it's an honor to be a part of a great team. We put in a lot of work waking up at 5:30, three days a week and sometimes coming in on weekends. Like 9:30's on Saturday after we played a game, we`re coming in and lifting weights and all. So we put in the work, I think, and it shows up on Friday nights."

Fort Payne head coach Chris Elmore says that Shaddix is "the kind of guy that you love to coach. He's humble, he's the first one here, he's literally the last one to leave. He'll stay and clean up when he's not supposed to. He's one of the hardest workers, if not the hardest worker on the team, so when he excels it doesn't surprise anybody because that's the kind of guy he is. He expects himself to play at a high level and when he does, I think it raises the level of performance of everybody else too."