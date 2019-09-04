Tracking Dorian – How Close Will the System Get To the Carolinas?

Dorian is off the coast of Florida Wednesday morning. Though the center of circulation is well offshore, wind and rain continues for central and east Florida. That rain and wind moves up the east coast through Friday. The big question will be how close will Dorian get to the South and North Carolina coastlines Thursday and Friday.

Either way, heavy rain and wind are in the forecast from Savannah to the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Remember, even though Dorian is a weaker hurricane, the wind field expands as the eye weakens. That energy gets spread out from the center. That’s why heavy rain falls as far west as Orlando Wednesday morning.

Radar image from 7:30am showing the bands from Dorian far inland from the center.

These two graphics should heavy rain and strong winds along the Georgia and Carolina coasts through Friday.

You can track all tropical systems below. We approach the peak of hurricane season September 10 and the Atlantic basin remains active. We have three named storms with Dorian, Fernand, and now Gabrielle.

Stay tuned for the latest as Dorian moves up the eastern seaboard.

