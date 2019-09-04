Texas Police Department spices up uniform with UGGs, oversized scarves

Posted 11:25 am, September 4, 2019, by , Updated at 11:28AM, September 4, 2019

SOUTHLAKE, TX. – Fall fashion is peaking in Texas.

A Police Department in Southlake, Texas, posted a comical new edition to their wardrobe on Facebook by poking some fun at those excited for the beginning of fall.

The post features officers wearing staple fall items like UGG boots, oversized scarves, and a Pumpkin Spice Latte.

The post reads “FALL-elujah, the temperatures should be dropping soon! With summer ending, Chief has approved our new fall gear as we patrol Southlake to keep you safe.”

The post continues to compliment the officers rocking their new fall look, “Officer Page looks especially thrilled as he dons his mandatory cream scarf, Ugg boots, and pumpkin spice beverage.”

The post has over 22,000 shares, almost 4,000 comments, and 12,000 shares.

