Pumpkin Spice up your life at Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is testing out the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed® Doughnut with NEW cheesecake Kreme filling.

These fall delicacies are only available from September 2nd to September 8th.

Krispy Kreme also wants to make sure that pumpkin spice fans get what they’ve been craving.

If you have encountered a disappointing pumpkin spice product, you can bring any of the pumpkin spice letdowns to a Krispy Kreme shop near you and trade it for one of their delicious doughnut versions for FREE.

The trade is limited to one per person and is available at all participating Krispy Kreme locations throughout the U.S. excluding Uncasville, CT and Kahului, HI shops.

