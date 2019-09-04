× Police arrest Ohio man for heroin trafficking in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police said an Ohio man is facing drug trafficking charges after they found him with in Madison County with heroin.

Michael Richard Tion Robinson, 38, of Pickerington, Ohio, was arrested Aug. 24 by the Madison/Morgan County STAC team.

Huntsville police said Robinson had 5 ounces of heroin at the time of his arrest.

Robinson was booked into the Madison County Jail and was still being held Wednesday on $500,000 bond.