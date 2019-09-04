× Overturned truck blocks traffic in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – Three lanes of traffic were blocked by an overturned truck near the Tennessee River Thursday morning.

Decatur officials said around 9 a.m. that an 18-wheeler carrying fertilizer had overturned at 6th Avenue and Wilson Street, blocking three northbound lanes.

One lane was temporarily open on Wilson Street to turn toward Athens, but officials said it would be closed soon for road cleanup.

No one was hurt.

Officials said the cleanup could take about two hours, and they were asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Heads up to anyone heading North on 6th Ave in Decatur, AL. This happened about half an hour ago, I’ve only just stopped driving to put the news out, there’s bound to be a nasty delay for traffic in all directions just before the bridge. Take care 😕 @whnt @MrsDaftPrawn pic.twitter.com/MDcR5o0OTB — MrDaftPrawn ❄️ (@MrDaftPrawn) September 4, 2019