Officials look for missing Mobile County teen

Posted 12:26 pm, September 4, 2019

MOBILE, Ala. — The Mobile County Sheriffs Office is searching for a missing teen with who may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgment.

19-year-old Tyler Jordan Daley was reported missing Tuesday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, Daley is 6’5″, weighs 350 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, shorts and black sandals at the intersection of Jamaica Road and Raintree Court in Semmes, Alabama around 9:00 pm on September 3, 2019.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Tyler Jordan Daley, please contact the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at (251) 574-8633 or call 911.

