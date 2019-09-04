Madison County Commission gets four contractor bids for new service center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- The Madison County Commission has opened contractor bids for the new Madison County Service Center.

A new 60,000 square foot, multi-story center is planned for the intersection of North Memorial Parkway and Oakwood Avenue, where "Food World" used to stand.

The commission purchased the 7.7 acres in 2018 for around $3 million. Madison County Commission chairman Dale Strong says the new center will be home to the Madison County tax assessor, tax collector, license director, probate judge and potentially other departments.

Strong says the commission has already received four contractor bids for the new center.

"Very advantageous bids were received by four, most able contractors," says Strong.

The commission plans to vote on which contractor and which bid they will accept during the next meeting on September 18.

Strong told WHNT News 19 that the location is ideal since it's close to the courthouse and centrally located in Madison County where a majority of residents will be able to benefit from the new center. He also says they hope to begin construction at 1918 North Memorial Parkway "very soon."

The center is expected to open in late 2020 or early 2021.