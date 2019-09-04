× Joe Biden to make 2020 campaign stop in Birmingham

Former Vice President and 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden is planning a trip to Alabama this month.

The former VP is scheduled to be in Birmingham on September 15th. This visit will make Biden the sixth 2020 democratic presidential candidate to come to Alabama and the fifth to Birmingham.

Al.com reports that Biden was last in Alabama in 2017 when he advocated for Jones in the special election against Roy Moore.

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris from California traveled to Birmingham and then Montgomery in June to address the Alabama Democratic Conference. Vermont’s U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren have also held events in Birmingham.

California democratic congressman Eric Swalwell, who is no longer in the race, made a campaign stop in June. While not part of his campaign, US Senator Cory Booker from New Jersey came to Alabama in March to deliver a speech at the National Baptist Convention USA’s winter meeting in Mobile.

Alabama’s primary is not until March 3rd along with 14 other states.

The Montgomery advertiser reports the Democratic National Committee has not yet approved the state’s delegate selection plan for the Democratic National Convention due to conflict within the Alabama Democratic Party.

Alabama’s Democratic US Senator Doug Jones has already endorsed Biden.