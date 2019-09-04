× Huntsville airport seeking 100 volunteers for disaster drill

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Every three years, Huntsville International Airport personnel participate in a full-scale disaster drill where the public safety team and Huntsville/Madison County emergency teams practice disaster training procedures.

The drill, which may involve the simulation of a crashed plane, requires not only aircraft and personnel, but also victims! The airport is calling on community members for 100 volunteers so that the airport public safety team can practice saving individuals from a crashed-plane scenario.

“This is a great opportunity for perhaps students that are interested in public safety or even aviation to kind of get a behind the scenes look at our operations processes,” said Megan Gessner, an airport public relations assistant. “But it’s also a great opportunity if you’re a local theater person that likes to play around!”

The drill will take place at the airport on Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will be provided for volunteers.

All ages are welcome, but volunteers will need to be able to walk short distances and may be outside for long periods of time.

Contact Sabrena Aaron at saaron@hsvairport.org or (256) 258-1240 if you’re interested in participating.