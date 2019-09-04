× HEMSI to send ambulances to Florida to help with Hurricane Dorian relief

Two HEMSI ambulances, five crew members and extra medical supplies are headed to the coast to help in communities impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

The crew is headed to Florida in anticipation of the hurricane’s impact. They expect to be on activation for seven to 14 days, but that could change as the situation evolves. officials with HEMSI say the crews will stay as long as needed, working under the guidance of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), state and local EMS agencies.

HEMSI CEO Jon Howell said in a statement, “As part of the EMS family, we’re honored to be able to provide assistance to other regions and states without impacting emergency medical services to our local communities.”

HEMSI is a network provider under America Medical Response’s contract with FEMA.

AMR is FEMA’s prime emergency medical service response provider and has a national agreement with FEMA to provide ground ambulance, air ambulance, paratransit services and non-ambulance EMS personnel to supplement the Federal and Military response to a disaster, an act of terrorism or any other public health emergency.