Hartselle police looking for Pac-Man thief

(Photo via Hartselle Police Department/Facebook)

HARTSELLE, Ala. – Police are looking for a man who stole two mini arcade games from Walmart last month.

Police released pictures Wednesday of a suspect and vehicle they said were connected to the theft, which happened Aug. 24.

Theft suspect’s vehicle (Photo via Hartselle Police Department/Facebook)

According to police, the man went into the Hartselle Walmart and took two Pac-Man mini arcade machines, which cost about $300 apiece.

Anyone who recognizes the man or the vehicle is asked to contact Investigator Tania Burgess at tburgess@hartselle.org or 256-751-4915.

