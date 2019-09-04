Family searching for shooting victim’s personal belongings that disappeared at his death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. - Authorities in Lawrence County are still searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in the Red Bank community north of Town Creek early Sunday morning.

30-year-old Akeem Montez Koger was shot and taken to Helen Keller hospital in a car, then later died of his injuries.

Police still haven't made an arrest but his mother believes someone knows who took her son's life.

"With that many people there and so many of them that were supposed to be his close friends but nobody is helping us," said Akeem's mother, Kim Koger. "Nobody is speaking up."

Kim Koger says to make matters worse, when her son arrived at the hospital he had no personal items and she believes someone took them.

"His wallet, his jewelry, especially the medallion with his brother and sisters on it. Someone has them and I just want them back."

Kim Koger says she is unfortunately familiar to the heartbreak of losing a child. Her other three children died in a car accident in 2004. She says Akeem's missing medallion is special, he wore it to remember his siblings.

"I never imagined having to go through this pain again, I wouldn't wish this on anyone," says Koger.

Kim Koger says she's not sure what led to the shooting but nobody deserves to die from senseless violence.

"The guns need to be put down, all this non sense and foolishness... it needs to stop. It needs to stop," says Koger.

Akeem Koger leaves behind three children, family and friends far too soon. While Akeem is no longer here, his family says his memories always will be.

"He was a hard loving person. He did whatever he could for anybody. He loved his kids," says Koger.

Akeem's family is begging anyone with information to come forward to law enforcement. They say the personal items can be returned to them with no questions asked, they just want the items back.