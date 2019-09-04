Details announced for 2019 Christmas parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Temperatures may still be in the 90s, but organizers are getting ready now for the 2019 Huntsville Christmas parade.

The parade will make its way through downtown Huntsville Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.

This year's grand marshal will be Huntsville resident and Scripps National Spelling Bee co-champion Erin Howard.

Registration for the parade is open and runs until Nov. 1. This year's theme is "Christmas Around the World."

The parade will start near the U.S. Post Office on Clinton Avenue and make its way to Church Street, where it will go south between the Tinsel Trail and Skating in the Park. From there, the parade will go left onto Williams Avenue and then left on Fountain Circle, where it will hit the downtown square. The final turn will be left onto Holmes Avenue.

WRSA-FM and the Von Braun Center are the hosts for the parade, which also is presented by Redstone Federal Credit Union.

For more information, you can keep up with parade news on its Facebook page.