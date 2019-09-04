× Celebrate Wish Night with a gala dinner at Huntsville Botanical Garden

Huntsville, Ala. – Join Make-A-Wish Alabama for the best night in the Rocket City, Wish Night!

This gala event on Friday, September 20, 2019 will celebrate the power of a wish.

Held at the Huntsville Botanical Garden, the inaugural Wish Night promises to be a special evening with live music, auction and appearances by Wish Kids and their families.

Tickets include a three-course gourmet meal, with Catering by Narvell, as well as complimentary beer and wine.

To purchase yours online, click here.

Since 2012, Make-A-Wish Alabama has been granting wishes in every county of our state for children with critical illnesses. The non-profit has created wishes to see snow, to meet a hero, to visit Walt Disney World, to swim with dolphins, to have a treehouse and hundreds more.

The goal is to give a wish to every eligible child in our state but they can’t do it alone.

They rely on the help of countless volunteers, community members, staff, board members, medical professionals and others to bring the power of a wish to a child in need.

If you can’t attend this year’s Wish Night in Huntsville and would like to make a general donation, click here.