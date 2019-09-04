× Carl T. Jones resurfacing project begins

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – City officials said road resurfacing has begun on Carl T. Jones Drive, and the goal is to finish it by the time Cecil Ashburn Drive is ready to reopen.

The work to resurface Carl T. Jones from Whitesburg Drive to Four Mile Post Road is expected to take about seven weeks, officials said Wednesday. The end date of construction is set for Oct. 31.

Crews will perform the work outside of peak traffic times, from 6 p.m.-6 a.m.

Cecil Ashburn was shut down in January as part of a project to widen the road from two lanes to four. The city has said it is on track to reopen at the end of October.