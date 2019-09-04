× Arrest made in Tuscumbia murder

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – Authorities captured a man Wednesday afternoon who’s suspected of shooting and killing a man Monday night.

Richard Kevin Hester, 54, was arrested around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Tuscumbia police said.

Hester was booked into the Colbert County Jail after being charged with capital murder in the shooting death of J.T. Call.

Call was found dead from a gunshot wound in his truck on John Street around 9:45 p.m. Monday.

Police have not said what led to the shooting.