Arrest made in Tuscumbia murder

Posted 4:28 pm, September 4, 2019, by , Updated at 05:15PM, September 4, 2019

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – Authorities captured a man Wednesday afternoon who’s suspected of shooting and killing a man Monday night.

Richard Kevin Hester, 54, was arrested around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Tuscumbia police said.

Hester was booked into the Colbert County Jail after being charged with capital murder in the shooting death of J.T. Call.

Call was found dead from a gunshot wound in his truck on John Street around 9:45 p.m. Monday.

Police have not said what led to the shooting.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.