Arrest made in Tuscumbia murder
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – Authorities captured a man Wednesday afternoon who’s suspected of shooting and killing a man Monday night.
Richard Kevin Hester, 54, was arrested around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Tuscumbia police said.
Hester was booked into the Colbert County Jail after being charged with capital murder in the shooting death of J.T. Call.
Call was found dead from a gunshot wound in his truck on John Street around 9:45 p.m. Monday.
Police have not said what led to the shooting.
