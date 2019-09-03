× Truck catches fire on Mastin Lake Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A truck fire shut down part of a Huntsville street during rush hour Tuesday.

A pickup truck hauling a trailer caught fire on Mastin Lake Road west of Blue Spring Road around 5 p.m.

Firefighters on the scene said there were two natural gas tanks in the bed of the truck, and they weren’t able to get close to the truck until the tanks had finished venting.

Traffic was diverted around the area while firefighters worked on the scene. They expected eastbound traffic would be moving in the area again by 6 p.m. Westbound traffic would reopen once the vehicle was removed.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.

No one was hurt.