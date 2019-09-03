× Possible unmarked graves behind south Huntsville business leads to investigation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A dig is underway in south Huntsville after police were notified of possible unmarked graves behind a business.

Lieutenant Michael Johnson with the Huntsville Police Department said crews with Tennessee Valley Archeological Research started digging behind the 24-Hour Laundromat on South Parkway Tuesday morning. The Alabama Historical Society is overseeing the work.

If graves are discovered, Johnson said the graves will either have to be fenced in and remain on the property or they can be moved at the property owner’s expense. Permits would also need to be issued by the historical society.

Johnson estimates the dig could last two to three days.