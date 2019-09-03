× Police investigate deadly shooting in Tuscumbia

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – Tuscumbia Police say a man visiting a home on John Street is dead from a gunshot wound.

They says someone living near the scene reported hearing a gun shot at 9:45 Monday night, then detectives found the victim in the carport with a single gun shot wound.

Police say they aren’t releasing the name of the man, but have said he’s in his 30s. They also say they don’t have anyone in custody at this time, but they do have a person of interest.

Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident.