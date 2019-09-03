× NASA team helping emergency managers with Dorian response

NASA is keeping an eye on Dorian from up above.

Their satellites and aircraft are watching the storms while delivering important details to federal, state, and local emergency responders.

A team of NASA disaster coordinators from the Earth Science Division’s Disaster Program has already been activated. They coordinate with emergency agencies to determine what satellite data is helpful to impacted communities.

The space agency has created a map of Florida showing current soil moisture conditions to help scientists and response agencies predict the impact of heavy rainfall from Dorian. The tool displays relative moisture from 0 percent to 100 percent.

The agency’s tropical cyclone dashboard helps to illustrate where the storm will be the strongest along with where warnings and watches are in place.

Other tools like disaster response locations around the world are available on NASA’s website.