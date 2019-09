× Multiple people dead in shooting in Limestone County

ELKMONT, Ala. — Three people are dead after a Monday night shooting in Limestone County.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says five people were shot at a residence on the 25000 block of Ridge Road. The call came in approximately 10:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says three people are dead, and two others have been airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

We have a crew on the scene, and are working to gather more information.