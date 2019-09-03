× Houston Police: 5-year-old girl’s decaying body found hidden in closet

HOUSTON, TX. (KTRK) – Police say a Texas mother hid her 5-year-old child’s body in a closet for almost a week.

Police were called to an apartment complex in Houston Monday after family members came to the home in search of the little girl.

When relatives asked about an odor in the apartment, police say the mother confessed that it was from her child’s body which was hidden in a closet.

The mother told police the girl died on August 27th from ingesting chemicals.

Police are investigating to determine exactly what happened.